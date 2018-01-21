More Videos

  Before & after: Caltrans removes 12 feet of mud, water from Highway 101

    On Jan. 9, 2018, Highway 101 through Montecito was covered in 12 feet of mud, water and debris. See Caltrans crews work to clear the highway, which reopened on Jan. 21.

On Jan. 9, 2018, Highway 101 through Montecito was covered in 12 feet of mud, water and debris. See Caltrans crews work to clear the highway, which reopened on Jan. 21. California Office of Emergency Services/Caltrans
On Jan. 9, 2018, Highway 101 through Montecito was covered in 12 feet of mud, water and debris. See Caltrans crews work to clear the highway, which reopened on Jan. 21. California Office of Emergency Services/Caltrans

Local

Hwy. 101 reopens through Montecito — a day ahead of schedule

By Gabby Ferreira And Lindsey Holden

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

lholden@thetribunenews.com

January 21, 2018 12:35 PM

Highway 101 reopened through Santa Barbara County on Sunday afternoon — a day ahead of schedule.

Caltrans spokesman Jim Shivers said the highway officially reopened about 12:10 p.m. Caltrans announced on Twitter that highway offramps in the area are still closed, and the agency urged motorists to use extra caution and watch for trucks.

Shivers said Friday that Caltrans crews had been working “around the clock” to reopen Highway 101 by Monday. The road closure forced travelers to find alternate routes and delayed truckers delivering goods and materials to Central Coast destinations.

Highway 101 reopened through Santa Barbara County on Sunday, January 21, 2018, after being closed for nearly three weeks.
Caltrans

Highway 101 has been closed since Jan. 9 at Milpas Street on the southbound side and Highway 150 on the northbound side. Water, mud and debris covered road after heavy rain swept through the area scarred by the Thomas Fire, which scorched the area in December.

The mudslides caused by the rain killed at least 21 people in the Santa Barbara County community of Montecito.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

