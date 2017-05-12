SLO County’s top official expected to resign, become city manager in Walnut Creek

After 15 years with San Luis Obispo County, Chief Administrative Officer Dan Buckshi is expected to resign and become city manager of Walnut Creek.
The Walnut Creek City Council is expected to vote Tuesday on a contract naming him as city manager, according to a city spokesperson. If it does, he would begin the job on Aug. 7.
Buckshi’s annual county salary in 2015 was $217,700.
According to the proposed contract with Walnut Creek, Buckshi would be paid $254,000 a year. He alaso would be eligible for a loan of up to $300,000 to buy a home in the Bay Area city.
Buckshi has overseen county operations for five years. He was first hired by the county as an administrative analyst in 2002. Before being named chief administrative officer by a unanimous board vote in 2012, he worked as assistant chief administrative officer for about two years.
As assistant CAO, he dealt closely with the county budget as the county slowly crept out of a recession. More recently as CAO, he has overseen the county’s homeless policies, drought response, groundwater management plans and new airport terminal.
Walnut Creek mayor Rick Carlston said Buckshi is an attractive candidate due to his diverse experience and collaborative style.
