Supervisors Adam Hill, Lynn Compton argue at board meeting over meal with developer

San Luis Obispo County Supervisors Adam Hill and Lynn Compton argued during their board meeting Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017, debating the role of a meal Compton had with a developer. Hill said she had dinner at a "nice restaurant." Compton responded that it was "a hamburger" and that the dinner did not influence her vote on a sheriff's substation. Here's the exchange.