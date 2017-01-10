John Peschong elected chair of the county Board of Supervisors

The conservative majority on the county Board of Supervisors passed over 3rd District Supervisor Adam Hill and awarded the chairmanship of the county Board of Supervisors to John Peschong Tuesday. Hill was once again elected vice chair.
Supervisors Debbie Arnold and Lynn Compton raised concerns about Hill’s treatment of the public and his fellow board members.
“I really believe we need a chairperson who’s respectful to all the other board members,” Arnold said.
Peschong, a newcomer to the board, pledged to do so. “I will not discount minority voices on this board,” he said. “That is my pledge to you and that is my pledge to this board.”
The Coalition of Labor, Agriculture and Business (COLAB) lobbied for the appointment of newly elected conservative Peschong, who represents District 1.
While the chair of the Board of Supervisors has only one vote, the chair sets the tone of the meetings and is often regarded as the primary spokesperson for the board.
Hill served as vice chair last year, and it’s been longstanding tradition for the vice chair to be named chair the following year. It’s also been normal practice to rotate the chairmanship, so that each district’s supervisor takes a turn every fifth year. Occasionally, the order gets disrupted. For example, newly elected supervisors sometimes ask to skip a turn so they can get familiar with the job.
This was not the first time that Hill was passed over for a leadership position.
In 2015, he was initially appointed vice chair—which would have made him the obvious choice for chair in 2016—but there was controversy surrounding the appointment. Among other concerns, some members of the public believed Arnold had been denied a turn at the helm because she was not part of the “good ol’ boys” club.
In a subsequent vote, then-Supervisor Frank Mecham moved that Arnold be appointed chair and Compton vice chair—a motion that passed 3-2.
