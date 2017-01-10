John Peschong elected chair of the county Board of Supervisors

0:48 Mudslides close Highway 41 west of Atascadero Pause

0:35 Part of Santa Rosa Creek Road near Cambria falls into raging waters

0:30 Memorials on Templeton Road where Atascadero teen Shelby Sudbrink crashed her car

1:28 SUV gets stuck, water rises to its roof in rushing creek at Oceano Dunes

0:27 Watch a mystery surfer cruise down a flooded Grover Beach road

0:30 John Peschong, District 1 supervisor winner, talks about his priorities for SLO County

1:58 A rainy drive from the Cuesta Grade to downtown SLO — in 2 minutes

0:40 The scene where North Hollywood couple's car went off Hwy. 1 cliff near Ragged Point

1:02 Remembering David Fear: 'A Grover Beach hero'