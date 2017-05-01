Accountant accused of embezzling from Cambria company released from jail — temporarily

A former accountant accused of stealing more than $1.1 million from Cambria-based Windsor Construction was released from jail Monday in order to sell off personal property to repay her alleged victims.
Elizabeth Edith Shaw, 69, entered no plea to 12 felony charges of grand theft at her second arraignment Monday. Instead, over an objection from the District Attorney’s Office, a judge accepted a request from Shaw’s attorney, Jay Peterson, to allow her to leave jail temporarily in order to sell assets. She’s scheduled to return to jail May 8 following a third arraignment, according to court records.
While she is out, she’s not to leave the county, the judge’s order states. She had been held at the jail in lieu of $1 million bail since turning herself in on April 24.
Shaw is accused of stealing the funds from Windsor Construction between 2005 and 2016. In an interview with a prosecutor and detective in March, Shaw allegedly admitted to cashing forged company checks in order to pay her mortgage and other bills, the detective’s affidavit states.
If convicted of all charges, Shaw faces a maximum of 16 years and four months in prison, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
