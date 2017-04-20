Cambria woman wanted on suspicion of embezzling from construction company

A former bookkeeper for a Cambria-based construction company is wanted on suspicion of embezzling more than half a million dollars in company funds over a 12-year span.
San Luis Obispo Superior Court Judge Denise de Bellefeuille issued an arrest warrant Wednesday for Elizabeth Edith Shaw, who is also known by the surnames Arnold, Stieler and French.
Shaw is charged with 12 felony counts of grand theft by embezzlement and faces three additional felony enhancements relating to the amount of money allegedly stolen and the falsification of company bookkeeping records. Each felony count carries a sentencing range of 16 months to three years in County Jail.
The dozen allegations range from Jan. 1, 2005, to March 7, 2016, when Shaw was employed by Winsor Construction.
Linda Winsor uncovered the alleged embezzling “when she discovered there were nonsufficient funds within the Winsor operating account to cover company payroll,” according to the complaint.
In addition to its criminal complaint, Winsor Construction also has sued Shaw in both San Luis Obispo County Superior Court and the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of California.
