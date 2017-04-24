Former Cambria bookkeeper embezzled more than $1 million, DA says

A former bookkeeper for a Cambria construction business turned herself in Monday after prosecutors filed 12 felony charges of grand theft by embezzlement Wednesday and issued an arrest warrant.
Elizabeth Edith Shaw, 68, is accused of stealing more than $1 million from Windsor Construction between 2005 and 2016, according to the criminal complaint. She was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail, where she remained late Monday afternoon in lieu of $1 million bail.
The county District Attorney’s Office in a news release said Shaw’s arrest is the culmination of a 10-month investigation by the county Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney Office’s fraud unit. Shaw will be arraigned Wednesday morning in San Luis Obispo Superior Court, Assistant District Attorney Lee Cunningham said.
Shaw faces a maximum of 16 years and four months in prison if convicted of all charges, according to the news release.
