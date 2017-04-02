2 dead, 3 injured in Highway 46 crash in Paso Robles

Update, 1:16 p.m.
The Paso Robles Police Department has confirmed that a second dog was in the Ford Expedition when it crashed, but ran away. The dog is a male chocolate Chihuahua dachshund mix who answers to the name Elvis. The department asks anyone who finds the dog to call them at 805-237-6464.
Update, 12:30 p.m.
All lanes of Highway 46, as well as the northbound Highway 101 ramp to eastbound Highway 46, have reopened, according to a tweet from Caltrans.
Original story:
Two people are dead and three others are injured after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 46 at Buena Vista Drive in Paso Robles on Sunday morning.
About 8:30 a.m., a Ford Expedition ran a red light at the intersection of westbound Highway 46 and Buena Vista Drive, according to the Paso Robles Police Department. A Honda compact car, which was turning through the intersection, clipped the rear of the Ford, causing the SUV to roll across the highway and stop in the eastbound lanes of Highway 46.
The passenger in the SUV, a woman, was ejected onto the highway. Both she and the male driver of the car, who have not yet been identified, were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Authorities said they believe the pair were visiting from Coalinga.
Two other passengers in the SUV, along with the driver of the Honda, were taken to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo with moderate injuries. A small dog that was riding in the SUV was taken to a veterinarian for treatment, police said.
According to a tweet from Caltrans, the northbound Highway 101 ramp to eastbound Highway 46 is closed because of the crash. There is currently no estimated time for the ramp to reopen. The eastbound lanes of Highway 46 were closed Sunday morning as authorities investigated the collision.
This is the second fatal crash on Highway 46 in two days. On Friday, one person was killed in a five-vehicle crash on the highway near Shandon.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
Comments