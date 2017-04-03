2 killed in crash on Hwy. 46 in Paso Robles identified

Two Coalinga residents were killed in Sunday morning’s fatal crash on Highway 46 East in Paso Robles, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.
Virginia Mary Stone, 78, and Lawrence Alphonso Lopez, 52, were killed when the driver, Lopez, ran a red light at Buena Vista Drive and was clipped by a compact Honda that was turning through the intersection, police said. Lopez’s Ford Expedition then rolled across the highway before coming to rest in the eastbound lanes of Highway 46.
Two other passengers in the SUV, along with the driver of the Honda, were taken to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo with moderate injuries. A small dog riding in the Ford was taken to a veterinarian for treatment, police said.
A second dog that was also in the Ford ran away. That dog is a male chocolate Chihuahua dachshund mix who answers to the name Elvis. Police ask anyone who finds the dog to call the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors, police said.
