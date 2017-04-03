2 killed in crash on Hwy. 46 in Paso Robles identified

1:07 Catch the 'fleeting beauty' of the Carrizo Plain wildflowers Pause

2:05 Pot operations turned California Valley into 'a circus'

0:42 Scene of deadly 5-vehicle crash on Highway 46 East near Shandon

0:31 Video of possible great white shark swimming near Pismo Beach Pier

0:42 Big Sur's Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge plummets into ravine during demolition

0:11 Video shows large shark swimming near Pismo Beach Pier

1:02 View from the air: The Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge demolition on Highway 1 in Big Sur

6:35 Video shown at SLO Chamber of Commerce dinner draws allegations of sexism

1:30 A history of Forden's, which opened in SLO in the 1920s