1 person killed in 5-vehicle crash on Highway 46, CHP says

One person was killed Friday in a five-vehicle crash near Shandon that left an overturned semi-truck stretched on its side across Highway 46 East, the California Highway Patrol said.
The CHP responded to the crash at about 2:24 p.m, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. Other people involved in the crash suffered injuries, but they appeared to be minor, a CHP dispatcher said.
The crash occurred between Shandon and the rest area, next to the Shandon Cemetery.
CHP Officer Michael Egan said a semi-truck hauling spent grain eastbound from Firestone Walker Brewery in Paso Robles crossed the center divider and clipped a pickup truck, which then hit two other cars. The semi then hit a westbound GMC Sierra head-on before tipping over on its side and spilling the mushy grain on the roadway.
The driver of the Sierra was pronounced dead at the scene. No drugs or alcohol are suspected, Egan said.
Drivers are reporting that westbound traffic is backed up beyond the Highway 46/Highway 41 Y near Cholame, while eastbound traffic is backed up through Shandon.
But there are no road closures. Caltrans plowed a lane in the dirt for westbound traffic in the area currently under construction as part of the highway’s widening project. Eastbound traffic was diverted to the shoulder and moving slowly around the overturned semi.
Cal Fire and San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s deputies are also on scene.
This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.
Megan Henney: 805-781-7915, @megan_henney
