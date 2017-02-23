Local

February 23, 2017 7:40 PM

Here’s how SLO County’s reservoirs are faring after recent storms

By Mark Powell

Recent storms have had an impact across San Luis Obispo County — including tree-toppling high winds and flooded roadways — and local reservoirs are no exception.

Santa Margarita Lake was at nearly 103 percent of its capacity as of Thursday, according to totals kept by the San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department.

After years of frustrating drought, growing reservoirs can be a welcome sight. (Though residents will have to be mindful of flooding as the rainy season continues.)

Check below to see up-to-date levels for SLO County’s reservoirs.

Reservoir levels

Here’s a look at SLO County reservoir levels, as Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017:

Lopez Lake

55.6 percent

Lake Nacimiento

96.5 percent

Lake San Antonio

46.0 percent

Santa Margarita Lake

102.9 percent

Whale Rock Reservoir

72.2 percent

SOURCE: San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department and Monterey County Water Resources

