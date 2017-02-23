Here’s how SLO County’s reservoirs are faring after recent storms

File this under “Lake News.”
Recent storms have had an impact across San Luis Obispo County — including tree-toppling high winds and flooded roadways — and local reservoirs are no exception.
Santa Margarita Lake was at nearly 103 percent of its capacity as of Thursday, according to totals kept by the San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department.
After years of frustrating drought, growing reservoirs can be a welcome sight. (Though residents will have to be mindful of flooding as the rainy season continues.)
Check below to see up-to-date levels for SLO County’s reservoirs.
Reservoir levels
Here’s a look at SLO County reservoir levels, as Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017:
Lopez Lake
55.6 percent
Lake Nacimiento
96.5 percent
Lake San Antonio
46.0 percent
Santa Margarita Lake
102.9 percent
Whale Rock Reservoir
72.2 percent
SOURCE: San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department and Monterey County Water Resources
