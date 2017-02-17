Bouquets of thanks to SLO County’s rain-weary emergency crews

After so many years of drought, Friday’s storm was a sobering reminder of the destructive power of wind and rain.
There were reports of flooding, evacuations, road closures, power outages, traffic accidents and property damage — including at least a couple of vehicles crushed by falling trees — but amazingly, no injuries had been reported as of Friday afternoon.
Had it not been for emergency crews quickly responding to hazards, it could have been a far different story.
We offer buckets of bouquets to all who worked so diligently and efficiently under miserable conditions, whether it was helping with evacuations, clearing downed trees, restoring power or responding to traffic accidents. You have our thanks and admiration.
The same goes for the conscientious good Samaritans like the one we spotted on South Higuera Street who got out of his vehicle in pouring rain and dragged away a large tree limb that had fallen in the road, blocking a lane of traffic. We don’t doubt that such scenes played out across San Luis Obispo County.
Rain is expected to let up this weekend, but it’s still in the forecast. So please, be extra careful out there, and to all emergency responders on duty this weekend: Stay safe.
