Road closures, downed trees, power outages abound during Sunday’s soaking

Road closures, fallen trees, power outages and flooding proliferated around San Luis Obispo County during Sunday’s storm.
More than 5,000 PG&E customers were without power Sunday morning. That number slowly decreased throughout the day, with many of the outages due to storm-related damage. At 10:30 a.m., the Five Cities Fire Authority said they had responded to 11 calls for storm-related service since 7:30 a.m. Around the same time, Cal Fire reported that they were continuing to get reports of downed power lines and trees in Nipomo.
A boat washed up onto the beach at Port San Luis Sunday morning, KSBY reported. The 35-foot crab boat broke free of its mooring and crashed into the rocks before it finally came to a stop.
By noon, the number of incidents on the California Highway Patrol’s website had fallen from upwards of 20 earlier in the day to eight incidents. Two roads in Arroyo Grande are currently closed: Pomeroy Road between Grant Avenue and Rocky Place and Sheridan Road between Highway 1 and Callender Road.
The CHP also reported flooding and debris slides on Old Creek Road in Cayucos, between Highway 1 and Highway 46.
In Cambria, the fire department responded to seven downed trees overnight on the western portion of Lodge Hill. One of the trees blocked the Cal Fire station’s driveway, so fire engines could not leave. Cambria Fire Department covered Cal Fire’s calls until the tree could be removed. At 3 a.m. Sunday, authorities responded to a tree that fell on a house in the 1500 block of Stuart Street. The residents were evacuated and, due to serious damage, officials condemned the house.
The storm system caused the National Weather Service to issue a flood advisory for the county through 2:45 p.m. The county was also under a wind advisory through noon. Last night, winds were blowing between 20 and 50 mph throughout the county.
Rain totals for Sunday are forecast to range between 2 and 4 inches, acccording to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey. A cold, unstable air mass will move in behind this afternoon’s cold front, causing more showers and a chance of thunderstorms.
Cambrian reporter Kathe Tanner contributed to this story.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
