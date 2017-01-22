Thousands of customers without power as storm soaks Central Coast

Sunday morning saw multiple power outages across the Central Coast, leaving more than 5,000 customers without power. According to the Five Cities Fire Authority, the agency has responded to 11 storm-related calls since 7:30 a.m., including multiple reports of downed power lines. As of 10:45 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported 26 incidents, five of which were specifically related to downed power lines.
Arroyo Grande
▪ 1,959 people are without power after an outage reported at 8:10 a.m. The cause of the outage, which stretches from El Campo Road to Highway 1, is currently unknown.
▪ 1,442 people in the area of Corbett Canyon Road and Huasna Road east of Highway 227 have been without power since 7:03 a.m. The cause is currently unknown.
Nipomo
▪ At 7:59 a.m., 79 people were affected by an outage in the area of Orchard Road and Grace Lane. Cause is unknown
▪ An outage in the area of Osage Street and Pajaro Lane is affecting 67 people. The outage was caused by a downed power line, and crews expect to have power restored by 2 p.m.
Baywood-Los Osos
▪ 888 people in the area of 10th Street and Pecho Road have been without power since 6:57 a.m.
▪ A smaller outage on Mar Vista Drive was reported at 6:20 a.m. and is affecting 114 people. The outage was caused by trees in contact with the power lines.
Atascadero
▪ 589 customers along Highway 41 southeast of the Charles Paddock Zoo are without power. The outage was reported at 4:35 a.m. The cause is still unknown.
▪ 106 customers in the area of Santa Lucia Road and El Monte Road have been without power since 8:31 a.m. The cause of the outage is still unknown.
Paso Robles
▪ An outage reported at 8:48 a.m. has affected 804 customers in the area of Spring Street between 24th Street and 16th Street. The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office issued a reverse 911 due to downed power lines.
Cambria
▪ 81 people in the area of Fern Drive and Kenneth Drive have been without power since 6:38 a.m. Cause is unknown.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
Comments