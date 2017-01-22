Weather

January 22, 2017 8:15 AM

Wind speeds up to 49 mph recorded in SLO County; flood advisory in effect

Tribune staff

San Luis Obispo County is getting hit by heavy rain and strong winds Sunday morning, as what could be the strongest storm of the year moves through the region.

The storm could bring up to 4 inches of rain to some areas, with heavy rains continuing for the Central Coast through this morning, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

A flood advisory is in effect for the county until 11:45 a.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

The county is also under a wind advisory until noon Sunday, and large surf that could damage piers and cause strong rip currents is expected along the coast through Tuesday. A high surf warning is in effect for the Central Coast until 9 a.m. Sunday.

Winds were blowing between about 20 and nearly 50 mph around the county during the storm overnight. Here are a few of the wind reports from the past 12 hours, as of 7:10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017:

Atascadero

26 mph

2:17 a.m.

Santa Margarita

41 mph

2:31 a.m.

La Panza

28 mph

12:54 a.m.

Cal Poly Pier, Avila Beach

29 mph

1:37 a.m.

Cambria

33 mph

2:33 a.m.

Piedras Blancas

49 mph

2:33 a.m.

Los Osos

25 mph

2:24 a.m.

San Luis Obispo

31 mph

1:34 a.m.

San Luis Obispo - Prefumo Canyon

25 mph

1:31 a.m.

Port San Luis

26 mph

1:30 a.m.

Source: National Weather Service

