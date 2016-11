6 people have been killed at this Hwy. 101 intersection since 2012 — but can it be fixed?

0:48 San Luis Obispo enjoys a day of rain Pause

0:23 At the scene of a shooting on Oceano's Jetty Avenue

1:57 Los Osos couple get married on Lifetime reality show "Little Weddings"

3:10 Energy 101: How do wind turbines work?

1:25 Buying a home in San Luis Obispo: 'It's not feasible'

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:07 Watch the lights go up at the Cambria Christmas Market

2:41 Fresno Chaffee Zoo's ridiculously adorable lion cub is now 5 weeks old

3:20 2016 ends with three supermoons