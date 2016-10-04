Victim in fatal North County crash identified by police

Officials have identified Van Hugh Needham as the Visalia man killed in a two-vehicle crash that injured three others Friday night near the intersection of Wellsona Road and Highway 101 in the North County.
A CHP officer patrolling the area came upon the scene of the collision around 8:42 p.m., according to a CHP news release.
Alejo Alegre, 61, of Chualar told the officer he’d been driving north on Highway 101 in his 2010 Honda Accord when a 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt headed west on Wellsona Road entered the intersection.
The two vehicles collided, injuring Alegre and his passenger, Valentino Alegre, 62, of Salinas. The other driver was Needham, 50, who was unresponsive when the officer arrived on scene. His passenger, Sherry Champagne, 55, also of Visalia, was injured.
Though Needham received CPR prior to the arrival of an ambulance, he died at the scene. Alejo and Valentino Alegre were taken to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo for treatment. Alejo Alegre was treated for chest and back pain, and Valentino Alegre for a broken wrist.
Champagne was taken to Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton to be treated for a broken pelvis.
She told officers Needham came to a stop before driving into the intersection, but the cause of the collision remains under investigation. Alcohol has not been ruled out as a potential contributing factor, according to the CHP.
Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseyholden27
Comments