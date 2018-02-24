Two SLO County women are taking a spin on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ this week

Paso Robles retiree Barbara McGregor is finally getting a chance to watch herself on “Wheel of Fortune” — nearly a week after the rest of the country.

“I’m going to have a party,” said McGregor, who’ll appear in a “Wheel” episode airing Monday on local NBC affiliate KSBY.

She’s one of two San Luis Obispo County residents taking a spin this week on the popular game show.

McGregor originally appeared on “Wheel of Fortune” on Feb. 20. But instead of airing the episode, KSBY, which broadcasts the popular game show in the San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara areas, showed the Winter Olympics. (ABC and CBS affiliates aired “Wheel of Fortune” as usual that evening.)

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Now KSBY is giving McGregor her moment in the local spotlight by broadcasting her “Wheel of Fortune” appearance at 7:30 p.m. Monday. She’s planning a viewing party at the Paso Robles Inn.

“The episode slated to air at that time (Monday) will now air on Tuesday ... at 12:30 p.m.,” explained KSBY president and general manager Kathleen Choal, noting that there are “no local contestants in that one.” “And then we’ll be back to the normal schedule starting Tuesday night.”

That’s when another North County woman, Atascadero resident and Paso Robles High School graduate Kelly Wilson, will get her shot at “Wheel of Fortune” glory.

Wilson, who’s appearing on the show at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, said she can finally cross the experience off her bucket list. “Being a contestant on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ was one of the top items,” she said, along with skydiving.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:17 Showtime drama 'The Affair' films in Morro Bay Pause 1:18 Watch trailer for 'The Interrogation Room' episode about SLO County killer Rex Krebs 0:21 Trailer: A Christmas Story Live! 0:40 This SLO County duo juggles — on unicycles. And they're competing on an ABC talent show 1:49 Watch the trailer for Netflix's '13 Reasons Why' 0:36 Travel Channel chef Andrew Zimmern dines with fishing family in Grover Beach 1:57 Los Osos couple get married on Lifetime reality show "Little Weddings" 2:11 Watch them work: Herding dogs show off their skills at Creston Classic Trials 2:30 Nature’s beauty on full display at Pismo State Beach Butterfly Grove 1:33 'Impeach Trump' cry rises at California Democratic Party convention Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The Wheel of Fortune "Wheelmobile" made the stop at Mullahey Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership in Paso Robles on Saturday and Sunday, March 11 and 12, 2017 - giving “Wheel of Fortune” fans a chance to win prizes and take a shot at competing on the game s Laura DickinsonThe Tribune

A lifelong “Wheel” watcher, Wilson, 41, has auditioned for the show six or seven times since she was a college student.

She graduated from Cal Poly with a degree in psychology in 2004. Since then, she’s worked for the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office, most recently as a claims specialist with the California Victim Compensation Board.

Following a Wheelmobile tryout in Paso Robles in March 2017, Wilson shot a “Winter Hideaway Week”-themed episode of “Wheel of Fortune” on Jan. 26 at Sony Picture Studios in Culver City. Cheering her on in the audience were her wife of 18 years, Justine Rigali, and a couple of friends.

“It was insane. It was so exciting,” said Wilson, acknowledging that she got a little starstruck when co-host Vanna White came on stage.

Paso Robles retiree Barbara McGregor will appear on “Wheel of Fortune” on Monday on KSBY. Carol Kaelson CBS Broadcasting Inc.

“I thought I was going to be cool, but I was like, ‘Oh my god, it’s Vanna White,’ ” the Atascadero woman said with a chuckle. “She sat next to me and said, ‘This is an opportunity of a lifetime.’ I wasn’t nervous until she told me me that.”

Wilson is looking forward to reliving the experience on TV with her family — especially her 5-year-old son, Joshua, who normally isn’t allowed to stay up past 7 p.m.

“Heck yeah,” Wilson said with a laugh. “It’s a special treat.”

Hosted by White and Pat Sajak, “Wheel of Fortune” is the longest running syndicated game show in U.S. history.

A handful of San Luis Obispo County residents have appeared on the show in recent months — including Sunrun sales consultant and Cal Poly grad Eva Klentos, who won $32,100 worth of cash, a car and a trip to Antigua in December, and veterinarian Taralyn Meusel, who took home $33,046 in cash and prizes, including trips to Ireland and the Alps, after appearing on “Wheel” in January.

McGregor and Wilson can’t share how they fared on “Wheel” until after their episodes air.