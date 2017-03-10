‘Wheel of Fortune’ looking for contestants in Paso Robles this weekend

The Wheelmobile is making a stop in Paso Robles on Saturday and Sunday, giving “Wheel of Fortune” fans a chance to win prizes and take a shot at competing on the game show.
The famous yellow bus will be parked in front of Mullahey Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 2520 Golden Hill Road, from noon to 4 p.m. both days, according to a Wheel of Fortune news release.
Fans can spin the wheel in a simulated version of the game, win prizes and sign up to be a contestant on the TV show.
“The Wheelmobile tour gives us the opportunity to present local viewers with a unique and personal experience with the show,” executive producer Harry Friedman said in a statement. “It’s a way for us to thank our viewers for their long-term support, and for making the show No. 1.”
Wheel of Fortune airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on KSBY. For more information, visit www.wheeloffortune.com or ksby.com.
Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseyholden27
