Paso Robles retiree Barbara McGregor will appear on “Wheel of Fortune” on Tuesday.
Paso Robles retiree Barbara McGregor will appear on “Wheel of Fortune” on Tuesday. Carol Kaelson CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Paso Robles retiree Barbara McGregor will appear on “Wheel of Fortune” on Tuesday. Carol Kaelson CBS Broadcasting Inc.

TV

Paso woman is appearing on ‘Wheel of Fortune.’ Too bad none of her friends will see it

By Sarah Linn

slinn@thetribunenews.com

February 19, 2018 04:40 PM

It took 40 years and five tryouts, but Paso Robles retiree Barbara McGregor is finally appearing on “Wheel of Fortune.”

Too bad she won’t be able to watch her big moment on TV.

Instead of airing “Wheel of Fortune” on Tuesday as usual, local NBC affiliate KSBY, which broadcasts the popular game show in the San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara areas, will be showing the Winter Olympics.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and the Olympics is every four years,” said McGregor, who’s in her 60s. Rather than preempting “Wheel,” she joked, KSBY should “preempt the Olympics” instead.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

IMG_PatSajak_VannaWhite__2_1_M7D6QHE7_L369186754
Vanna White and Pat Sajak are the hosts of popular game show “Wheel of Fortune,” celebrating its 35th anniversary.
CBS Broadcasting Inc.

Hosted by Pat Sajak and Vanna White, “Wheel of Fortune” is the longest running syndicated game show in U.S. history.

McGregor is the fourth San Luis Obispo County resident to compete on the show, celebrating its 35th season, in recent months.

In December, Sunrun sales consultant Eva Klentos won a car, a trip to Antigua and $32,100 in cash. Local tattoo artist Danny Derrick won $2,200 on Jan. 5, and San Luis Obispo veterinarian Taralyn Meusel took home $33,046, plus trips to Ireland and the Alps, after appearing on “Wheel of Fortune” on Jan. 24.

McGregor said she’s wanted to be on “Wheel of Fortune” since she started watching the show more than 40 years ago with her mother and grandmother.

IMG_Wheel_of_Fortune134__2_1_D0ATD1NB_L301177927 (1)
“Wheel of Fortune” traveling show host Marty Lublin, whips up the crowd at a Wheelmobile tryout at Mullahey Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Paso Robles in March 2017.
Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

Related stories from The Tribune

“Long before there was such a thing as a bucket list, it was on my bucket list,” McGregor said. “That was one of my dreams.”

She first auditioned for “Wheel” in Atascadero about 20 years ago, but failed to move past the finals. Since then, she’s has tried out every time the Wheelmobile has come to town — finally succeeding at a tryout in Paso Robles in March 2017.

McGregor shot a “Delicious Destinations Week”-themed episode on Jan. 25 at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, with her husband in the audience. “It was quite an experience, as much as I hoped for and more,” said the Paso Robles woman, who can’t divulge details until after the episode airs.

McGregor had planned to watch her “Wheel of Fortune” appearance Tuesday evening with family members and friends. But she canceled her viewing party after learning Friday that KSBY would not be airing the episode as planned.

“Other parts of the country will see me,” she explained, noting that ABC and CBS affiliates are airing “Wheel of Fortune” on Tuesday as usual. “(But) everybody I know (locally) won’t be able to see me.”

McGregor said her son, who lives in Texas, has promised to record the show. In addition, Sony is sending her a DVD of the episode.

Sarah Linn: 805-781-7907, @shelikestowatch

More Videos

Showtime drama 'The Affair' films in Morro Bay 1:17

Showtime drama 'The Affair' films in Morro Bay

Pause
Watch trailer for 'The Interrogation Room' episode about SLO County killer Rex Krebs 1:18

Watch trailer for 'The Interrogation Room' episode about SLO County killer Rex Krebs

Trailer: A Christmas Story Live! 0:21

Trailer: A Christmas Story Live!

This SLO County duo juggles — on unicycles. And they're competing on an ABC talent show 0:40

This SLO County duo juggles — on unicycles. And they're competing on an ABC talent show

Watch the trailer for Netflix's '13 Reasons Why' 1:49

Watch the trailer for Netflix's '13 Reasons Why'

Travel Channel chef Andrew Zimmern dines with fishing family in Grover Beach 0:36

Travel Channel chef Andrew Zimmern dines with fishing family in Grover Beach

Los Osos couple get married on Lifetime reality show 'Little Weddings' 1:57

Los Osos couple get married on Lifetime reality show "Little Weddings"

See the magical moment these SLO County kids see snow for the first time 1:09

See the magical moment these SLO County kids see snow for the first time

Watch the Cal Poly Lion Dancers give a Chinese New Year blessing 1:36

Watch the Cal Poly Lion Dancers give a Chinese New Year blessing

Then and Now: A look at key places along, near Tuolumne River comparing 2017 and 2018 1:17

Then and Now: A look at key places along, near Tuolumne River comparing 2017 and 2018

The Wheel of Fortune "Wheelmobile" made the stop at Mullahey Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership in Paso Robles on Saturday and Sunday, March 11 and 12, 2017 - giving “Wheel of Fortune” fans a chance to win prizes and take a shot at competing on the game s Laura DickinsonThe Tribune

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Showtime drama 'The Affair' films in Morro Bay 1:17

Showtime drama 'The Affair' films in Morro Bay

Pause
Watch trailer for 'The Interrogation Room' episode about SLO County killer Rex Krebs 1:18

Watch trailer for 'The Interrogation Room' episode about SLO County killer Rex Krebs

Trailer: A Christmas Story Live! 0:21

Trailer: A Christmas Story Live!

This SLO County duo juggles — on unicycles. And they're competing on an ABC talent show 0:40

This SLO County duo juggles — on unicycles. And they're competing on an ABC talent show

Watch the trailer for Netflix's '13 Reasons Why' 1:49

Watch the trailer for Netflix's '13 Reasons Why'

Travel Channel chef Andrew Zimmern dines with fishing family in Grover Beach 0:36

Travel Channel chef Andrew Zimmern dines with fishing family in Grover Beach

Los Osos couple get married on Lifetime reality show 'Little Weddings' 1:57

Los Osos couple get married on Lifetime reality show "Little Weddings"

See the magical moment these SLO County kids see snow for the first time 1:09

See the magical moment these SLO County kids see snow for the first time

Watch the Cal Poly Lion Dancers give a Chinese New Year blessing 1:36

Watch the Cal Poly Lion Dancers give a Chinese New Year blessing

Then and Now: A look at key places along, near Tuolumne River comparing 2017 and 2018 1:17

Then and Now: A look at key places along, near Tuolumne River comparing 2017 and 2018

Showtime drama 'The Affair' films in Morro Bay

View More Video