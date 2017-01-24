SLO film fest honoree Jeff Bridges gets Oscar nomination

Oscar-winning actor Jeff Bridges could return to San Luis Obispo this spring with another Academy Award on his mantle.
On Tuesday, Bridges, 67, received an Oscar nomination for his supporting role as a Texas Ranger in crime drama “Hell or High Water.” It was the seventh Academy acting nod for Bridges, who won his first Oscar in 2010 for his starring turn as country singer Bad Blake in “Crazy Heart,” and it was the latest in a long string of accolades that includes the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival’s highest honor.
“I’m thrilled that he’s nominated,” festival director Wendy Eidson said of Bridges, adding that “Hell or High Water” is on her list of movies of watch. “I’m not surprised he’s great in it. He’s great in everything he does.”
On March 18, Bridges plans to present the King Vidor Award for Excellence in Filmmaking to his “True Grit” co-star, Josh Brolin, at the Fremont Theatre in downtown San Luis Obispo.
Bridges received the King Vidor Award, named after the director of “War and Peace,” in 2014 at a similar awards ceremony.
“Man, this is so cool,” Bridges said in 2014 after fellow actor James Cromwell handed him the statuette. “It’s wonderful to be acknowledged for my work like this.”
Bridges, whose credits include “The Last Picture Show,” “True Grit” and “The Big Lebowski,” is a frequent visitor to the Central Coast.
He and his band, The Abiders, performed at the Fremont Theatre in 2014 and 2015. They played SLO Brew in San Luis Obispo in 2012.
On Tuesday, Bridges expressed his feelings about his most recent Oscar nomination on Twitter.
“Woke up this morning in beautiful Solano Beach after playing a cool gig at the Belly Up with my band the Abiders to find out I’ve been nominated for my performance in (‘Hell or High Water’),” he wrote. “What a thrill, especially for a movie that is so close to my heart.”
Sarah Linn: 805-781-7907, @shelikestowatch
