Oscar nominee Josh Brolin to receive SLO film fest’s highest honor

Academy Award-nominated actor Josh Brolin will be honored this spring at the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival.
Brolin, 48, will receive the festival’s highest honor, the King Vidor Award for Excellence in Filmmaking, on March 18 at the Fremont Theatre in downtown San Luis Obispo. The evening will kick off with the George Sidney Filmmaker Awards and conclude with an after-party at San Luis Obispo’s King David Masonic Lodge.
Past King Vidor winner Jeff Bridges plans to present the award to Brolin, his “True Grit” co-star, before he sits down for an on-stage conversation with Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz. Brolin will also field questions from the audience.
Other past recipients of the King Vidor Award, named after the Oscar-winning director of “War and Peace,” include Ann-Margret, Peter Bogdanovich and Morgan Freeman.
The Santa Monica-born Brolin moved to Templeton as a baby, attending Templeton Elementary School and Templeton Middle School. He is the son of actor James Brolin, best known as the star of TV’s “Marcus Welby, M.D.,” and late wildlife advocate Jane Cameron Agee.
Brolin returned to the area as an adult and, as of 2014, owned a ranch in the Templeton-Adelaida area. He joined the San Luis Obispo film festival’s advisory board in 2008.
“I love having him at this festival because he comes as a local. He doesn’t come as a movie star,” film festival director Wendy Eidson said of Brolin, describing the actor as “very relaxed” and “very accessible.” “It really is nice to have people who are such huge figures in Hollywood be such fans of the Central Coast.”
Brolin made his feature film debut as older brother Brand in the 1985 adventure comedy “The Goonies,” about a group of kids in search of pirate treasure.
Brolin earned an Oscar nod for his role as Supervisor Dan White in 2008’s “Milk,” the same year he starred as President George W. Bush in “W.”
The actor is known his work with writer-director duo Ethan and Joel Coen. He starred in the Coen brothers’ dark crime thriller “No Country for Old Men,” playing a hunter on the run from a merciless killer, and he reunited with the pair to make the show-business comedy “Hail Caesar!” — starring as Hollywood fixer Eddie Mannix. (Brolin paid homage to his North County roots in “No Country for Old Men” by sporting a Templeton High School letterman jacket on-screen.)
Brolin’s recent screen credits include disaster film “Everest,” stoner noir “Inherent Vice” and drug drama “Sicario.”
Tickets for the March 18 awards ceremony are $20, or $15 for students and film festival society members. Admission to the awards night after-party costs $45 to $50.
The San Luis Obispo International Film Festival runs March 14 through 19 at venues around San Luis Obispo County. For more information, call 805-546-3456 or visit slofilmfest.org.
Sarah Linn: 805-781-7907, @shelikestowatch
Comments