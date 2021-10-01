High School Sports

Find out who was voted the top player of Week 5 in The Tribune’s prep football poll

A Nipomo High defensive player won player of the week for Week 5 in the Tribune’s reader poll for San Luis Obispo County high school football.

Junior cornerback Raemer Agnes took in a season poll record 10,442 votes, earning 45% of the tally.

Agnes recorded two interceptions, one that he ran back for a pick 6, and had three tackles in Nipomo’s 27-10 win over San Luis Obispo.

MaxPreps video highlights showed Agnes played lockdown defense on a number of additional plays to help his team to victory.

Agnes was trailed by Mission Prep’s Colby White, the second-place finisher, who garnered 5,684 votes (24%) for his 252 yards passing and four touchdowns in a 13-for-19 completion total, helping the Royals beat Carpinteria 51-0.

Both Nipomo (5-0) and Mission Prep (4-0) are undefeated, entering Friday’s league openers (Mountain League for the Titans and Ocean League for the Royals).

Mission Prep quarterback Colby White looks for a receiver during the Royals’ Week 3 win over St. Francis of Watsonville on Sept. 10, 2021. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

The poll’s third-place finisher was Templeton’s Kale Loppnow with 2,390 votes, followed by Morro Bay running back Dylan Turner with 2,330 votes.

Stay tuned on Tuesday for our Week 6 player of the week nominees after this weekend’s action.

The Week 5 poll ended Friday afternoon with 23,766 total votes.

