Who was the top high school football player in SLO County for Week 5? Vote here

Roughly midway through the season, San Luis Obispo County high school football players are putting up some strong performances, in both blowout wins and hard-fought losses.

With Morro Bay quarterback Nicky Johnson taking the top spot for county player of the week for Week 4 with 2,604 votes (40% of the poll), the Pirate junior is one of 11 players up for consideration after Week 5’s games.

Templeton’s Johnny Peschong (1,236 votes or 19%) and Atascadero’s Cole Tanner (1,083 votes or 17%) were the second- and third-place finishers in Week 4.

Week 5’s choices include 11 players from around the county who excelled on the field on defense, offense and special teams.

Fans can vote as many times as they like to lobby for their pick. Choose from the list or write in a player in the comment section. Paso Robles and Arroyo Grande had bye weeks, so none of their players is included for Week 5 games.

Each week, you may nominate a player by sending an email to nwilson@thetribunenews.com as well.

Remember, the weekly poll closes at 2 p.m. Friday.

This story was originally published September 28, 2021 12:13 PM.