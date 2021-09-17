Star quarterback earns player of the week honors in SLO County football fan poll

In the highest vote tally yet of this high school football season’s Tribune reader polls, Coast Union High quarterback Emi Peña won top Player of Week 3 with 16,692 votes.

The survey presented 11 standout choices of players from around the county, garnering 21,108 responses from fans.

Peña, who took in 79% of the vote, led the Broncos (1-1) to a 69-6 win in their home opener against Orcutt Academy on Sept. 11 in eight-man football.

Coast Union’s senior quarterback tallied 91 yards passing and a touchdown, rushed for 254 yards and 2 ground scores, and recorded 6 tackles on defense.

A pie chart shows the top voter picks for the Player of Week 3 fan poll for SLO County High school football. Screenshot of poll results

Mission Prep receiver Tyler Garrett was the second-place finisher in the voting earning 3,505 votes, or 16.6% of the tally.

San Luis Obispo quarterback Blayke Perry secured 438 votes, or 2.1%, in third place.

