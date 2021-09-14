The Tribune’s prep football poll: Vote for the best SLO County player of Week 3

After some outstanding high school football performances in Week 3 — which included a thrilling 1-point win for Arroyo Grande, a San Luis Obispo victory on the road, and a dominant Mission Prep exhibition — now’s the time to vote for your San Luis Obispo County high school player of the week.

This week’s field includes 11 players from across the county.

Fans can vote as many times as they like to lobby for their pick. Choose from the list or write in a player in the “other” option.

Thanks to all the coaches and statisticians for their help with the poll.

Each week, you may nominate a player by sending an email to nwilson@thetribunenews.com as well.

Hope you’re enjoying the season, and remember, the poll closes at 2 p.m. Friday.

Loading…