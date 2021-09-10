SLO County quarterback’s 3-touchdown performance earns him top player honors for Week 2

With 10 strong candidates to pick from for San Luis Obispo County’s high school football player of Week 2, Tribune readers selected a Mission Prep football player as their top choice.

Royals junior quarterback Colby White received 4,950 votes, earning 53.5% of The Tribune’s reader poll.

White tallied 160 yards passing for three touchdowns and one interception, to go with 41 yards rushing in a 36-26 win over Central Valley Christian.

Other big vote-getters included Templeton senior rusher Jack Wood, who garnered 28.9% with 2,676 votes and Atascadero junior running back Cole Tanner, the third-place player who took in 1,024 votes and 11% of the poll.

