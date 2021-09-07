High School Sports

The Tribune’s best: Vote for SLO County’s top high school football player of Week 2

After an outpouring of fan participation in Week 1, the Tribune’s San Luis Obispo County high school football player of the week poll is back after Week 2’s game results.

Templeton sophomore linebacker Kohen Sizemore edged out two quarterbacks for the top player of Week 1. Who do you think deserves this week’s outstanding prep football player recognition?

Remember, you can vote as many times as you like and the poll is about fans getting a chance to show their support for SLO County student athletes. So, let them know what you think!

Ten SLO County players are up for votes for their achievements this week.

Choose from the list or use the “other” option to add a name via the commenting function.

The poll closes at 2 p.m. Friday.

