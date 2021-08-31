High School Sports

The Tribune’s best: Vote for SLO County prep football player of the week

Shoutout to San Luis Obispo County high school football fans!

As part of a new Tribune sports poll, you can vote for your choice for the top high school football player of Week 1.

Eight SLO County players are up for votes for their achievements.

Now it is up to you to decide who is the top performer. Choose from the list or use the “other” option to add a name via the commenting function.

Vote as often as you like; the poll closes at noon Friday.

