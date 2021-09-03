High School Sports

The votes are in! Here’s who fans picked as SLO County’s prep football player of the week

After more than 16,000 votes poured in for the season’s first Tribune high school football player of the week poll, Templeton sophomore linebacker Kohen Sizemore edged out two quarterbacks for the top player of Week 1.

Sizemore garnered 34.5% of the vote as fans also shared their support for Atascadero’s senior quarterback Evan Moscardi and Morro Bay’s junior quarterback Nicky Johnson.

Sizemore posted seven tackles and a sack in a 27-6 season opening loss to Coalinga, earning 5,575 votes in a close tally.

Moscardi was a close second with 4,418 votes (27.4%) and Johnson took in 4,016 votes (24.9%) in the contest designed to highlight strong performances by local players and let fans show their appreciation.

Sizemore’s Eagles take on Liberty of Madera in their second game Friday night.

Weigh in next week on who you think the SLO County player of the week should be and enjoy the Friday night matchups!

