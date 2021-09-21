Who was the top high school football player in SLO County for Week 4? Vote here

After the largest voter turnout yet in Week 3 of this season’s high school football poll, we’re back with a new field of top San Luis Obispo County players.

Coast Union quarterback Emi Peña won county player of the week honors for Week 3 with 16,692 reader votes out of a total of 21,108 votes.

Peña, who took in 79% of the Week 3 vote, led the Broncos (2-1) to a 69-6 win in their home opener against Orcutt Academy on Sept. 11 in eight-man football.

Mission Prep’s Tyler Garrett and San Luis Obispo’s Blayke Perry were top finishers as well in last week’s poll.

In Week 4, you can choose from 10 standout athletes from around the county.

Fans can vote as many times as they like to lobby for their pick. Choose from the list or write in a player in the comment section.

Each week, you may nominate a player by sending an email to nwilson@thetribunenews.com as well.

Hope you’re enjoying the season, and remember, the weekly poll closes at 2 p.m. Friday.

This story was originally published September 21, 2021 3:10 PM.