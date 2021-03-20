Arroyo Grande, Atascadero football teams open 2021: ’I’m so, so happy for our kids’

Makai Puga breaks for a big run for the Eagles. Arroyo Grande hosted Atascadero for the coronavirus delayed first game of the 2020 season, held in March 2021. dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

It wasn’t a typical opening Friday night football game.

The Eagles and Atascadero High squad weren’t even supposed to be playing each other, but COVID-19 postponements changed their scheduling just a few days before.

But they finally took the field in a 33-21 contest won by Arroyo Grande — marking a welcome return to action for San Luis Obispo County football teams.

Much was different for an opening night of San Luis Obispo County football. It was a rainy March night, versus a typically balmy late summer affair.

Fans at Arroyo Grande were required to be spaced out with markers on benches.

Cheerleaders conducted their usual routines, but facing a crowd limited to one family member per player. And the band sounded off in its traditional steady, thumping rhythms.

Still, it was good to get back to action after a long layoff due to a pandemic that shook up the world, players and coaches said.

“I’m really proud of our team and I’m so, so happy for our kids,” said Eagles coach Mike Hartman. “It has been a yo yo of stops and an almost starts and changes to our season. Even as of Wednesday, we didn’t have a game (because of a cancellation of a planned game against Righetti High due to positive COVID tests).”

But Hartman said Arroyo Grande and Atascadero were able to coordinate a hastily scheduled contest, and it was a pleasure to take the field in the team’s modified six-game season.

“It was amazing to be out there,” said junior Makai Puga, who dashed for three touchdowns on 199 yards. “Today, was a lot of ground and pound.”

Puga said his goal is to avoid tacklers, versus running them over, showcased by blazing speed in the open field.

“I don’t like to get hit,” Puga said.

Atascadero was led by sophomore running back Cole Tanner, who rushed for two touchdowns and quarterback Evan Moscardi connected with Jon-tae Jackson for an 11-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter.

Moscardi said it was a lot of fun to get back into action.

“It was exciting and great to be out there,” said Moscardi, who threw some impressive deep balls after the Eagles starting pushing up to stop the run.

Evan Moscardi throws for Atascadero. Arroyo Grande hosted Atascadero for the coronavirus delayed first game of the 2020 season, held in March 2021. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Arroyo Grande’s Danny McKinley tallied a 99-yard rushing night, including a two-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

Hartman said it was a test of perseverance of his players to stay ready. Some already transitioned on to baseball or other sports with the delays of this season, and skipped the football season.

Atascadero High Coach Vic Cooper said this year has been his “biggest challenge in coaching.”

“I’m really proud of our boys and their efforts,” Cooper said. “Sure, we could have done some things better tonight, but we’re here and it’s great to get back on the field.”

Melissa Sanchez, a mother and fan of the Eagles, said that she’s thrilled for the team to be able to take the field again.

Her husband, David Sanchez, died in a drowning incident at Lopez Lake in October and football has been her son Adrian’s passion and release to help cope with the tragedy.

“This is his outlet,” Melissa Sanchez said. “His father loved football and he loves being out here so much. All the team came to the funeral. It’s just a great escape for him and he wants to be out here practicing and playing.”

Arroyo Grande hosted Atascadero for the coronavirus delayed first game of the 2020 season, held in March 2021. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Other SLO County scores and scheduling

Paso Robles High lost to St. Joseph’s 44-0

Templeton topped Wasco 39-22

Santa Maria topped Morro Bay 21-7

Nipomo plays Mission Prep in SLO on Saturday at 1 p.m.

San Luis Obispo hosts Paso Robles on Friday.