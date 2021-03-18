Bad news for SLO County fans: State limits spectators at youth games to 1 person per player

In a sudden shift, new state guidelines from the state will limit spectators at outdoor events to one person per player.

“Observers for youth sports (age 18 years and under) are limited to immediate household members who may observe practices and games as needed for age-appropriate supervision,” the California Department of Publish Health’s update says. “Age-appropriate supervision should be limited to a single adult (or immediate family member older than the sport participant).”

The adjustment came just days before high school football teams return to the field in SLO County.

Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham, who represents San Luis Obispo County, called the latest state guidance on youth sports fan attendance “incredibly dumb.”

Cunningham — a former school board member, prosecutor and youth sports coach — said in a written statement released Thursday that the new restriction doesn’t align with other allowances with looser protocols.

“Entire families are now allowed to dine inside restaurants, check out indoor museums, and visit wineries and breweries,” Cunningham said. “Soon, they will even be able to watch their favorite professional sports teams play in person. But, they won’t be able to go see their child compete in an outdoor youth sporting event?”

County Health Office Penny Borenstein said the county had to adjust from its previous news release announcing 20% capacity to adopt the new state rules this week. Indoor sports won’t resume until the orange tier, and SLO County is currently in the red tier of COVID-19 restrictions.

“Things are changing unfortunately slightly again,” Borenstein said.

Cunningham said that it’s a blow to kids and their families as they resume activities they’ve spent a year anticipating.

“I cannot say that I am shocked, given that these are the same people who almost shut down beaches last summer, but I share the disappointment of tens of thousands of parents,” Cunningham noted. “Kids have waited a year to get back on the field or in the pool — members of their immediate family should be allowed to watch them play. Governor Newsom’s administration is again making unscientific decisions that will hurt kids and their families. CDPH should immediately issue new youth sports’ spectator guidance that more closely aligns with professional sports’ spectator guidance.”

Arroyo Grande High School junior Allie Palangi dribbles the ball during a Jan. 16 game against SLO High in 2018. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Rules come as SLO County football season begins

Among other youth sports, some SLO County high school football games return Friday night for the first time, including Arroyo Grande’s home game against Atascadero. Paso Robles will host St. Joseph, while Morro Bay hosts Santa Maria, among other Central Coast contests.

No other observers such as scouts and college recruiters are allowed.

While fans aren’t allowed in, some schools have posted information on how spectators can watch games on live streaming, such as Templeton High School, which posted a link to its opener Friday night on Facebook.

San Luis Obispo opens its football season March 26 at Paso Robles, according to the latest scheduling.

State guidelines for outdoor professional teams, starting April 1, allow attendance of up to 20% of their stadium’s capacity if their county is in the red tier. Professional stadiums in the orange tier are allowed to admit up to 33% capacity.

Cal Poly’s football season began on March 13 at Alex Spanos Stadium without fans, but the university expects to allow up to 2,200 spectators starting April 1.