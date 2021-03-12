SLO County sports fans can start attending school games again. Here are the details 

Sports fans in San Luis Obispo County can now attend school games again — with some restrictions in place, health officials announced Friday.

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department said spectators for outdoor school sports will be allowed at 20% capacity with “precautions in place to limit the spread of COVID-19.”

The loosening of restrictions comes about a week before the high school football season is set to start, as the state puts forth guidance regarding professional sports.

“Our community has worked hard to slow the spread of COVID-19, allowing us to begin reopening schools and youth sports,” Dr. Penny Borenstein, San Luis Obispo County public health officer, said in a news release. “Now, we must keep up our vigilance so we can maintain these important opportunities for children.”

“As we continue to see community transmission and pay attention to emerging variants, we know that limiting large gatherings is key to keeping our community healthy and open,” Borenstein said.

Fans must wear face coverings and maintaining physical distance from other households, according to the release.

“Spectators are not currently allowed at indoor events,” the release said.

Cal Poly is planning an April 1 target date after which the university will bring back fans, limiting capacity to 2,200 attendees for football, about 650 for baseball and roughly 200 for softball, according to a source.

The Mustangs’ football season begins Saturday at home at Alex Spanos Stadium against Southern Utah at noon. The game will be broadcast by KSBY-TV and livestreamed at gopoly.com/sports/football/schedule.

Tate Samuelson throws to first for an out as Brooks Lee rotates over to cover third. Cal Poly hosted Nevada for a 4 game baseball series to open the season. Fans are expected to return after April 1. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

School sports safety precautions to limit COVID-19 spread

According to the news release, state guidance recommends that schools offer ways for family and friends to “watch practices and competitions remotely by live stream if feasible.”

“It also requires organizers of youth sports to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 while returning to play, through steps such as regular testing of players and limitations on tournaments,” the release said. “The state guidance applies to all organized youth and adult recreational sports, including school, community programs, private clubs and leagues.”

“I appreciate the consistent support and partnership from public health, our athletic directors, school administrators, and school boards in keeping our community safe,” James Brescia, San Luis Obispo County schools superintendent, said in the release. “Adhering to COVID-19 safety precautions and capacity limits at outdoor sporting events and following the California Department of Public Health safety requirements allows us to continue increasing in-person service and school activities.”

The high school football season begins for some schools on March 19 and for others on March 27.

For more information, go to ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at 805-788-2903.