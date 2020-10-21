Divers find body in Lopez Lake while searching for possible drowning victim

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.

The San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office’s dive team located a body in Lopez Lake on Tuesday after searching for a man who was reportedly drowning Sunday.

Cal Fire SLO and the Sheriff’s Office’s dive team responded to reports of a possible drowning at Lopez Lake in Arroyo Grande on Sunday afternoon but were unable to locate the person.

Divers have been searching for the man since then, according to Sheriff’s Office public information officer Tony Cipolla

As of Wednesday morning, it was unclear whether the body found Tuesday belonged to the reported drowning victim.

The Sheriff’s Office was still waiting to confirm the identity of the body, Cipolla wrote in an email to The Tribune.