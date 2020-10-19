SLO County sheriff’s dive team searches for possible drowning victim at Lopez Lake

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office’s Dive Team continued its search Monday for a man who reportedly drowned in Lopez Lake on Sunday.

Cal Fire SLO said it responded to reports of a drowning man at Lopez Lake in Arroyo Grande around 3:45 p.m. Sunday.

The Sheriff’s Office’s Dive Team responded as well on Sunday. However, divers were unable to locate the person, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Cipolla wrote in an email to The Tribune.

The dive team returned Monday morning continue the search, according to Cipolla.

Additional details about the potential drowning were not available at this time.

