Crime

Police investigate second SLO Subway robbery in a month

San Luis Obispo police are investigating an armed robbery at a Subway sandwich restaurant in San Luis Obispo for the second time this month.

While the first robbery took place on Madonna Road, the second was on Broad Street, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department. It’s unknown if the two are related.

Police received reports of the robbery at 3240 Broad St. around 7:10 p.m. Sunday, according to Lt. John Villanti.

Villanti said a white male adult reportedly entered the Subway and brandished a firearm while demanding money from the cashier.

The cashier gave the man the money, police said.

The man was last seen running southbound on Broad Street, according to police.

