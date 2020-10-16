Paso Robles police search for suspect, ID victim in deadly shooting outside liquor store

The Paso Robles Police Department is still searching for a suspect who shot and killed one person and injured another in what was believed to be a gang-related altercation Thursday evening.

Police responded to reports that two people were shot in the parking lot of J N J’s Liquor, at 3355 Spring St., at around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Upon arrival, police said they found 27-year-old Oliver Nungaray of Hanford dead in the liquor store parking lot, according to a news release.

The second victim was not in the parking lot, but police secured the area and found him shortly after, the release said. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Through their investigation, police said they discovered that three men, including the victim who lived, had approached Nungaray outside of the liquor store. A fight reportedly broke out between Nungaray and two of the men, police said.

One man fatally shot Nungaray with a handgun, according to the release.

Police said the additional man who was shot was seen arriving with the shooter and may have been shot unintentionally.

The shooter and the other man involved in the fight fled the scene in their vehicle, according to police.

As of Friday morning, the suspect and other man are still at large, however the gunman’s vehicle was located and has been processed for evidence, according to the release.

Police said they are continuing to investigate the shooting. No further details were available at this time.

The suspected shooter’s name or the names of the men who accompanied him have not been released.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867 to leave an anonymous tip.