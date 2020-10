This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.

To sign up for breaking news alerts, click here.

Paso Robles Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the area of J N J’s Liquor on Thursday night.

One person is confirmed dead and another injured, according to Sgt. Steve Boyett.

People are asked to avoid the area of the liquor store, according to a police department Facebook post at 6:09 p.m. It is located at 3355 Spring St.