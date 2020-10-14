Morro Bay man hospitalized after alleged hash oil explosion

A man was hospitalized after an explosion Monday at a mobile home park in Morro Bay that was allegedly caused by extracting hash oil.

The extraction of butane hash oil, a marijuana concentrate, has been known to cause explosions and has led to several fires in San Luis Obispo County.

The Morro Bay Fire Department responded to reports of an explosion at a mobile home in the 400 block of Atascadero Road just after 8 p.m. Monday, according to a news release.

Upon arrival, firefighters did not find a fire. However, there were “items used to extract honey oil from marijuana” in the mobile home.

About 20 minutes after the reported explosion, at 8:41, a man arrived in a private vehicle at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center with burns on his hands and face. He was transported to a burn center in Fresno for his injuries, the release said.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Morro Bay Police Department and San Luis Obispo County Narcotics Task Force responded to the mobile home park. Police also responded to the San Luis Obispo hospital.

According to the narcotics task force, witnesses confirmed there was an explosion at the park, the release said.

At the hospital, police contacted the burned man, along with a man and woman who transported him to the hospital, according to the release. Police did not name the three suspects.

No additional injuries were reported, and no homes or property were damaged as a result of the explosion, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the Morro Bay Police Department at 805-772-6225.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER