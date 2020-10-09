Dead man found in homeless camp near SLO bike trail

A man was found dead at a homeless encampment near the Bob Jones City to the Sea Bike Trail in San Luis Obispo on Thursday morning, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

The police department’s Community Action Team and Special Enforcement Team were contacting unhoused people in the area between Prado Road and Los Osos Valley Road to offer services, according to a news release.

The teams contacted 10 or so people near the 20 encampments they saw near the trail.

When they attempted to make contact with a person in a tent near the trailhead at Los Osos Valley Road around 11 a.m. Thursday, it became apparent the man inside was dead, police said.

According to police, it appeared that the man, who was in his 60s, had been deceased for several weeks. Detectives who responded to the report of a dead body said they did not find anything suspicious at the scene.

Several people in the area were interviewed on the scene and said the man had ongoing health issues, according to the news release.

The San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office’s coroner investigator is investigating the incident, police said. The cause of death remained unknown as of Friday morning, but an autopsy was scheduled for early next week.

The person’s name will not be released until next of kin can be notified.

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking anyone with information to call 805-781-7312 or Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP.