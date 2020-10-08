SLO Subway shop robbed — and the suspect is still at large, police say

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.

A Subway store located at the 1300 block of Madonna Road in San Luis Obispo was robbed Thursday night.

The suspect, who robbed the store at approximately 8:40 p.m., was described as a white male, late 20s, wearing dark clothing with a red bandanna over his face, according to San Luis Obispo Police Lt. Robert Cudworth.

“The suspect fled in an unknown direction of travel,” Cudworth said. “The incident is still under investigation at this time.”