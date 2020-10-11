San Luis Obispo Tribune Logo
SLO Police arrest man suspected of abusing his grandmother

A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of abusing his grandmother, the San Luis Obispo Police Department reported Sunday.

David Mazza Jr. was booked into the county jail with bail set at $50,000.

Officers responded to a local hospital about 8:49 p.m. Saturday after a report of possible elder abuse, according to police.

Mazza Jr. was present and “demanded the victim be released from the hospital,” police stated.

The 86-year-old woman, who was brought to the hospital by ambulance, was unable to care for herself due to the severity of her injuries and mental state, the police said. She is now being cared for by San Luis Obispo County Adult Protective Services.

Mazza Jr. was the woman’s primary caregiver for the past 10 years, according to police.

Adult Protective Services previously had received several reports about Mazza Jr., the police said. This is the first time he has been arrested on suspicion of elder abuse, according to court records.

No further information has been released due to “the sensitivity of the investigation,” police said, and investigators will continue to work with Adult Protective Services to ensure the woman is receiving proper care.

