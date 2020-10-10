Third dead body found — this time in Paso Robles

A third dead body has been found in as many days in San Luis Obispo County.

At 4:08 a.m. Saturday, a transient called and reported seeing a body in the Salinas River bottom west of the former J.C. Penny building, according to Paso Robles Police Sgt. Steve Boyette.

“The San Luis Obispo County Coroner’s office has retrieved the body and notified his next of kin,” Boyette said.

The dead man was identified as Daniel Romo, a 26-year-old possibly from Atascadero.

It remained unclear if he was also a transient, according to Boyette.

“Our only contact we’ve ever had with Romo showed an address in Atascadero,” Boyette said, “but we’re not totally sure if that is a good address.”

When police arrived at the scene, Romo was determined to have died but there were no obvious signs of trauma.

“We don’t have the time of death or cause of death; we are awaiting the toxicology report from the coroner,” Boyette said.

Early Friday, a body was found in a vehicle at a San Luis Obispo gas station, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Police said the remains were in a truck at the Chevron gas station at Santa Rosa Street and Foothill Boulevard near the University Square shopping center.

On Thursday morning, a man was found dead at a homeless encampment near the Bob Jones City to the Sea Bike Trail in San Luis Obispo, according to the Police Department.