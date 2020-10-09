San Luis Obispo Tribune Logo
Body found in vehicle at San Luis Obispo gas station, police say

The body of a dead person was found in a vehicle at a San Luis Obispo gas station Friday morning, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Police confirmed that the remains reportedly found in a truck at the Chevron gas station at the intersection of Santa Rosa Street and Foothill Boulevard near the University Square shopping center.

Reports of the body came in around 5 a.m. Friday, according to police.

Police said the investigation is ongoing . No other details were available as of noon Friday.

Friday’s discovery marks the second time that a dead person has been found in San Luis Obispo in the past two days.

A man in his 60s was found deceased in a homeless encampment near the Bob Jones City to the Sea Bike Trail on Thursday morning by the San Luis Obispo Police Department’s Community Action Team and Special Enforcement Team.

