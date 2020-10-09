Body found in vehicle at San Luis Obispo gas station, police say

The body of a dead person was found in a vehicle at a San Luis Obispo gas station Friday morning, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Police confirmed that the remains reportedly found in a truck at the Chevron gas station at the intersection of Santa Rosa Street and Foothill Boulevard near the University Square shopping center.

Reports of the body came in around 5 a.m. Friday, according to police.

Police said the investigation is ongoing . No other details were available as of noon Friday.

Friday’s discovery marks the second time that a dead person has been found in San Luis Obispo in the past two days.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A man in his 60s was found deceased in a homeless encampment near the Bob Jones City to the Sea Bike Trail on Thursday morning by the San Luis Obispo Police Department’s Community Action Team and Special Enforcement Team.