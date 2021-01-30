Amtrak suspends train service between SLO and Santa Barbara due to storm damage

Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner pulls into the San Luis Obispo station in a 2013 file photo. Damage to the tracks has cut off service between SLO and Santa Barbara. dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

The Pacific Surfliner and Coast Starlight train routes between San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara are suspended until further notice due to storm damage on the tracks.

“Due to unpassable tracks caused by winter storms, Train 774 which is due to depart San Luis Obispo (SLO) on January 31 and February 1, will originate in Santa Barbara (SBA), the Amtrak website alert said.

“Train 777 which will depart San Diego (SAN) on Jan. 30 and 31 will terminate at Goleta (GTA), according to the alert.

Alternative transportation will be provided.

San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties experienced severe rainstorms and high winds Wednesday and Thursday that produced strong runoff, flooding, rockslides and mudslides up and down the coasts and inland areas.

Highway 1 along the Big Sur coastline is closed after a portion of the road collapsed into the Pacific Ocean.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the North Coast areas of Cambria, Cayucos and San Simeon and a flood advisory was issued for most of San Luis Obispo County during this past week’s rainstorms.

