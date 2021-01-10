High surf warning issued for Central Coast cautions of dangerous waves, rip currents

After a weekend of giant waves crashing on the shored of the Central Coast, the National Weather Service issued a high surf warning on Sunday evening.

The alert, which replaces its previously issued high surf advisory, is in effect until 3 p.m. Monday, according to the NWS.

“Dangerously large breaking waves” and “dangerous rip currents” are expected during that time period, the Service wrote in its warning. The waves may reach heights of 16 to 22 feet, with some as high as 25 feet, according to the Service.

Additionally, the NWS issued a coastal flood advisory for the Central Coast from 4 to 11 a.m. Monday.

The flood advisory may bring “minor flooding of low-lying coastal areas such as parking lots, beaches and walkways,” the NWS wrote in its alert.

The NWS advised everyone to stay out of the water and off jetties due to the exceptional risk of drowning.