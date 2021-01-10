Local
Surfer, child rescued from waves near Pismo Beach pier
Port San Luis Harbor Patrol and California State Parks rescue teams responded to an emergency water rescue off Pismo Beach Pier on Sunday afternoon.
Just after 1:15 p.m., officials received calls of a surfer who was holding onto one of the pillars underneath the Pismo Beach pier. The surfer was also holding onto a young child, according to scanner traffic.
By 1:30 p.m., both victims were out of the water and receiving medical attention, according to scanner traffic.
Comments