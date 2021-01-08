20-foot waves expected to hit the Central Coast, high surf advisory warns

More than a dozen surfers take advantage of the waves at Cayucos on Monday, Jan. 4, 2020. The National Weather Service issued a high surf warning for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

The National Weather Service issued a high surf advisory along the Central Coast on Friday after a week of already high swells.

Friday’s waves were expected to break at around 20 to 25 feet in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, the weather service reported.

The northwest swell is expected to bring roaring waves through early Saturday, the advisory said.

An earlier report initially forecast that the advisory would last through Tuesday for 10- to 12-foot waves on Friday and Saturday, growing to 20-foot waves on Sunday.

The most current report predicted that waves will likely be 20 to 25 feet through the weekend, growing even larger on Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service, the massive ocean waves pose an increased threat of drowning, along with an increased risk of rip currents and large shore breaks.

Additionally, the ocean temperature along the Central Coast was expected to be in the lower to mid-50s, the weather service reported.

“Cold water drownings occur each year with these events but are avoidable by remaining a safe distance from the coastline,” the advisory said.

The dangerous conditions are expected to last into next week. Another long period swell will arrive Sunday, bringing with it larger waves, the advisory said.