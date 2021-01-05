High surf warning issued for SLO County. Here’s how long the big waves will last

A high surf warning was issued in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties through Wednesday, and large waves are expected to continue crashing on the Central Coast through next week.

The National Weather Service issued the high surf warning on Tuesday, noting that “powerful waves and rip currents will pose an exceptional risk of ocean drowning.”

Tuesday saw 10 to 12-foot swells, which were expected to drop to 8 to 10-foot swells Wednesday morning, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

Lindsey’s forecast said swell heights will be even higher at offshore buoys and northwesterly-facing beaches.

Although the high surf warning is only until Wednesday morning, Lindsey forecast that a 9 to 11-foot swell will arrive Wednesday afternoon and remain until Friday morning.

The waves are expected to rise once again Friday to 12 to 14-foot swells into early next week, Lindsey reported.

The large waves come as San Luis Obispo County experiences a week of gusty weather with light rain showers.